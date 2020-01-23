|
Marie F. Kraus
Fond du Lac - Marie F. Kraus, 96, of Malone, passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2020 at Lakeview Place in Fond du Lac. She was born December 31, 1923 in St. Peter, the daughter of John and Frances Wirtz Blatz. On May 5, 1954 she married Harold E. Kraus at St. Mary's Catholic Church and he preceded her in death on April 28, 1992. She worked for the Holiday Inn for many years. Marie was a member of Holy Family Parish, St. Peter Church and a long time member of Christian Mothers and American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed baking, play Bingo and Scrabble.
She is survived by her children, Paul (Ramona) Kraus of Fond du Lac, Carol Kraus of St. Peter, and Lynn (John) Adams of Appleton; granddaughter, Sarah (MC Kim) Kraus of Glen Ellyn, IL and great granddaughters, Chloe and Isabella; nieces and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter, June Kraus; and one brother, Lawrence Blatz and brother-in-law, Elmer (Betty) Kraus.
The visitation will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at St. Peter Church, N8079 Church Road, Malone. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday at the church. Burial will follow in St. Peter Parish Cemetery.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Lakeview Place and Agnesian Hospice for the care and compassion given to Marie and her family.
