Marie Guelig
Lomira - Marie T. Guelig (Reisinger), age 93 years, of Lomira, formerly of Theresa, was called home to be with the Lord on March 11, 2019 at Hope Health and Rehabilitation in Lomira surrounded by her loving family.
Marie was born on October 15, 1925 in Mayville to Nickolaus and Rosina Reisinger (Bauer). She was united in marriage to Raymond Guelig on July 3, 1943 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mayville.
Marie was an active volunteer at St. Theresa's Church and School. She enjoyed being a member of the church choir, knitting, making quilts and taking care of her grandchildren.
Those Marie leaves behind to cherish her memory include her 5 children, Dennis (Betty) Guelig, Sharon (Bob) Scola, Wally (Linda) Guelig, Mark (Cheryl) Guelig and Jackie (Ron) Luedtke; 12 grandchildren, Danny Guelig, Robyn Guelig, Tammy Callender, Jessi Taylor, Dayna Somers, Eric Anderson, Nicole Goeller, Bobbi Donovan, Steph Hoffman, Brandon Luedtke, Heather Larson, and Travis Luedtke; and many great-grandchildren. She is further survived by sister-in-law, Marie Sauer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Guelig; great-granddaughter, Heather Fugate and her 11 siblings.
Mass of Christian Burial for Marie will be held at 11 am on Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church (699 Milwaukee St. - Lomira, WI 53048) with Father Michael Petersen officiating. Interment at St. Theresa Memorial Gardens in Theresa
Marie's family will greet relatives and friends at Church on Friday from 10 am until the time of service.
Marie's family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Hope Health and Rehabilitation and Agnesian Hospice for the loving care they provided.
The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home of Lomira has been entrusted with Marie's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 13, 2019