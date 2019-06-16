Marie (Wirtz) Schneider



Fond du Lac - Marie Gertrude (Wirtz) Schneider, 97, entered eternal life on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Hope. She was born April 8, 1922 to the late John and Elizabeth (Lefeber) Entringer in St. Cloud, WI.



Marie married Clarence E. Wirtz on January 8, 1944 in St. Peter. He preceded her in death on January 5, 1982. On May 3, 1985, she married Edward S. Schneider. He passed on June 6, 2015.



Marie was a Daughter of Isabella, a member of Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and Holy Family Parish. She loved golfing, gardening, biking, bowling, going gambling and playing cards. Marie was a fabulous cook. Her real passion was sewing; she made numerous quilts, made wedding dresses, grandchildren clothes and many other crafts. She loved to spend time with her family and especially her grandchildren. Marie loved life.



Marie is survived by her children, Carol (Terry) Thirion, Mary (Steve) Bergman and Jean Schenk; daughter-in-law, Patty Wirtz; six grandchildren, Tracy (Brian) Carpy, Brian (Nicole) Thirion, Mark (Dawn) Wirtz, Jason Wirtz, Tony Bergman and Gina Kleiser; six great grandchildren; Hailey, Allyson, Emilee, Annalise, Coral and Tatum; brother-in-law, Paul Wirtz, many nieces and nephews.



She is further survived by step-children, Sue (Stephen) Zimmerman, Stephen (Diane) Schneider, Michael (Lila) Schneider, Mark (Cindy) Schneider, Ann (Charles) Anders, Jane (Paul) Sundheim, Paul (Jeanne) Schneider, Teri (Chris) Lemke and Dean (Cathy) Schneider; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-laws, Irma Entringer, John (Marian) Schneider, Victor (Mary Lou) Schneider, Mary White , Patricia Pittler and Bette Schneider.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Clarence and Edward; one son Bill Wirtz; three brothers, Albert (Veronica) Entringer and Ambrose (Rosie) Entringer and Milton Entringer; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Robert (Lorraine) Fowler, Peter (Viola) Casper, Louie Wirtz, Shirley Wirtz, Marie (Oral) Krug, Gregor Schneider, Norbert (Evie) Schneider, Robert Schneider, Ernest Schneider, Martha (Al) Laudolff, Anthony (Marlene "Sue") Schneider and Leo Schneider, Olive (Gerald) Richter, Frances (Willard) Stubbe, Alois Schneider, James (Judy) Schneider, Lee White and Robert Pittler.



SERVICE: The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:45 AM at Holy Family Church, 271 4th Street Way, Fond du Lac. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Agnesian Hospice Home of Hope.



The family wishes to thank the staff at the Hospice Home of Hope for their love and care given to Marie and the family.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 16, 2019