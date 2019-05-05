Marilyn J. Abbey



Fond du Lac - Marilyn J. (Tammy) Abbey of Fond du Lac began her eternal life on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Hospice Home of Hope. She was born on September 26, 1939, in Fond du Lac a daughter of Erwin and Ethel (Ruesink) Klatt.



On September 8, 1962 she married Edward Abbey at St. Peter's Lutheran Church by Reverend Karl Gurgel. She was a current member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church where she was also baptized and confirmed. She served as a "greeter" in the church. She attended St. Peter's Lutheran School, FDL and was a 1957 graduate of Campbellsport High School.



She was formerly employed at Damrow Co. in FDL for 25 yrs., retired from Fox Valley Savings Bank and later worked at Kristmas Kringle Shoppe in FDL. She enjoyed cooking, canning and playing cards especially Sheepshead.



She is survived by her brother Robert (Rosie) Klatt of FDL, nieces Lori Klatt (Tim) of Olympia, WA, Julie Washkoviak and her children Megan and Emily McGovern, and Kerry Klatt (Spencer) and her children Robert and Rachel Tompkins of FDL; sister-in-law Mary Jean Nicholson; niece Kim Abbey and her son Aaron Westphal of Virginia. She is further survived by many relatives and friends.



Preceding her in death were her husband Edward in 2012; her parents; an infant brother, Richard; her mother and father-in-law, Marge and Clarence Abbey; her brother-in-law Robert Abbey and his wife Bev; brother-in-law Douglas Nicholson and nephew Bobby Abbey.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac and on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1600 S. Main Street, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, with Rev. Matthew Guse officiating. Burial to follow at Estabrooks Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Peter's Lutheran Church would be appreciated. Marilyn's family would like to thank the St. Agnes hospital, Aurora Health Clinic, the staff at Woodlands Sr. Park and Hospice Home of Home for the excellent care she received.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 5 to May 6, 2019