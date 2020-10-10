1/1
Marilyn J. Huberty
1938 - 2020
Marilyn J. Huberty

Campbellsport - Marilyn J. Huberty, 81, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at home in Campbellsport, WI. Marilyn was born November 25, 1938 in Fond du Lac, WI, the daughter of the late Edwin and Florence (Jewson) McCullen.

As a young girl, Marilyn graduated from Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic School in North Fond du Lac, WI where she grew to learn about and love her Catholic faith and the teachings of the Holy Catholic Church while receiving the Sacraments, participating in May crownings, praying the rosary, and adoring the Lord in the Blessed Sacrament. While in high school, Marilyn was a volunteer candy striper at St. Agnes Hospital and in 1956, graduated from St. Mary's Springs Academy. On September 6, 1958, Marilyn married Donald Huberty at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Weishar officiating. She and Don settled in Campbellsport in 1961and became members of St. Matthew's Catholic Church. Marilyn worked at St. Joseph's Convent, was a member of Wisconsin Citizens Concerned for Life (WCCL) Fond du Lac Right to Life chapter, a hospice volunteer, and made frequent Holy Hours at St. Martin's Parish in Ashford and Sacred Heart Parish in Fond du Lac. Marilyn enjoyed reading, music, visiting Lakeside Park, playing cards, going up north, and visiting with others.

Marilyn is survived by four daughters, Mary (Charles) Connolly, Mickey (Brian) Beaster, Bridget (David) Schlaefer, and Shannon (special friend, Scott) Huberty. She is further survived by four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, one sister, one sister-in-law, her cousins, nieces and nephews, and neighbors Bob and Nancy Campagna and Pat Griesemer. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Don in 2019, her parents, her brother, a grandson, Daniel; a sister-in-law, three brothers-in-law, a son-in-law, aunts and uncles, and her cousins.

Marilyn and her family thank the Campbellsport Fire Department for their patience and kindness, Lifestar EMTs, St. Agnes Hospice Hope including Heather, Katie, and Stacy, the CNAs, support staff, nurses including Amanda, Drs. Kumar and Shiokowa from St. Agnes Hospital and Dr. Ramon Pajarillo from Aurora Medical Center.

Visitation: The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street in Fond du Lac. Due to current orders, mask will be required and practice social distancing.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 320 E. Main Street, Campbellsport, WI 53010. Burial will be in St. Charles Cemetery, Taycheedah.

Memorials are appreciated for Masses or donations to St. Matthew's Parish, Wisconsin Right to Life, or St. Agnes Hospice.

Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
15
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Matthew's Catholic Church
