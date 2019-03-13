Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
271 Fourth St. Way
Fond du Lac, WI
Marilyn J. Phelps Obituary
Marilyn J. Phelps

Fond du Lac - Marilyn Jean Phelps was born Aug. 10, 1928, and died on March 10, 2019. After spending her childhood in North Fond du Lac, she moved with her parents to Fond du Lac and spent the rest of her life there.

She was the daughter of Owen B. and Madelyn Farrell Phelps. She was a great cat lover and a generous patron of several charities devoted to protecting the environment and its wildlife.

She was predeceased by her parents, brother Owen C. and sister-in-law Joan Justen Phelps.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and good friends Mary Fleischman, Kenny Schaefer, Larry Franke and Julie Schmidt.

SERVICE- a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday March 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 Fourth St. Way, Fond du Lac, 54937. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

The Family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Agnesian Hospice Hope for their care and compassion to Marilyn.

Memorials in Marilyn's name may be directed to Agnesian Hospice Hope.

Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 13, 2019
