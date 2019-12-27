|
Marilyn R. Beck
Fond du Lac - Marilyn R. Beck, 87, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Hope Senior Living in Lomira.
She was born on January 15, 1932 in Fond du Lac, to the late Edward and Rose (Mashock) Ollerman.
On June 30, 1951 she married Eugene A. Beck at St. Mary's Church, Fond du Lac. He preceded her in death on October 30, 2010.
Marilyn and Eugene owned and operated a family dairy farm in the town of Byron. She was a nursing assistant for many decades at Waupun Hospital and for Fond du Lac County. She volunteered with a group of friends singing at several nursing homes in town. They loved to travel and occasionally visit casinos. Marilyn and Eugene loved music and the dancing that came with it. For ten years Marilyn and Eugene enjoyed spending their winters in Yuma AZ.
Survivors include her two sons, Michael (Louisa) Beck of Fond du Lac, Edward (Mary) Beck of Waukesha, one daughter, Debbie (Mike) Serwe of Campbellsport, six grandchildren, Scott Beck, Andrew Beck, Andrea Beck, Jim (Kris) Serwe, Jennifer (Jeremy) Anderson and Matthew (Kylie) Serwe and nine great grandchildren. She is further survived by two sisters, Audrey Gray, Janice Halbach and one sister-in-law, Eva Ollerman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; a daughter Linda Leyden in 1989, an infant son, John Beck in 1961, two granddaughters, Tanya and Kimberly Leyden; two brothers, Delmore Ollerman and Alvin Ollerman.
Visitation: Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 noon at the Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac.
Services: A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated at 12:00 noon on Thursday at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for disbursement to a Holy Family Catholic Community Fund.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice and Hope Senior Living in Lomira for their care and compassion given to Marilyn.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019