Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rosendale United Church of Christ
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Rosendale United Church of Christ
Marilyn VanRuiswijk


1957 - 2020
Marilyn VanRuiswijk Obituary
Marilyn Van Ruiswijk

Rosendale - Marilyn Van Ruiswijk, 62, of rural Rosendale passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Marilyn was born May 29, 1957 in Waupun the daughter of Archie and Marie Fraaza Zills. Marilyn was a graduate of Oakfield High School in 1975. On May 4, 1985 she married Earl Van Ruiswijk at Trinity Reformed Church in Waupun. Following their marriage the couple farmed in the Rosendale area most of their married lives. Marilyn was a member of Rosendale United Church of Christ where she taught Sunday School and was also the Sunday School Superintendent. Marilyn always taught Sunday School in the various churches which she and Earl and their children attended. She was an excellent sewer and made several items of clothing for her children and others. Marilyn enjoyed teaching her grandchildren how to cook, bake, and sew. She enjoyed going to tractor pulls as well as helping out with the Farm Bureau. She and Earl enjoyed helping others.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Earl Van Ruiswijk of rural Rosendale; two daughters: Christine (Joseph) Duscheck of Alto and Mary (Kevin) Tighe of Oakfield; two sons: John (Elizabeth) Van Ruiswijk of Rogersville and Ryan (Kaitlin) Van Ruiswijk of Woodhull; nine grandchildren; two sisters: Barb (John) Liermann of Bonners Ferry, Idaho and Jane (Jeff) Brown of Oakfield; a brother, Robert (Cindy) Zills of Manawa; a sister-in-law, Diana Zills of Moyie Springs, Idaho; along with nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Roger at birth and Wayne Zills.

Memorial services for Marilyn Van Ruiswijk will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Rosendale United Church of Christ with Rev. Wes Wassell officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
