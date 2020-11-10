1/
Marion A. LaPine
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion A. LaPine

Fond du Lac - Marion A. LaPine

Marion A. LaPine, 93, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at All About Life Rehab Center/Crossroads Care Center in Fond du Lac. She was born in Fond du Lac on March 6, 1927 to Frank and Martha (Leshok) Kosheroske. On August 27, 1949 Marion married Leonard LaPine in Fond du Lac. He preceded her in death on June 11, 1986.

Marion enjoyed traveling and dancing and she loved her cats. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Fond du Lac F.O.E. #270 and Catholic War Veterans of the U.S.A.

Survivors include two sons, David (Mary) LaPine and Jerry (MaryAnn) LaPine; three grandchildren, Amy (Matt) Strom, Charlie (Bailey) LaPine, and Tom (Mindy) LaPine; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five brothers and a sister.

Private family services will be held at Holy Family Church with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Heartland Hospice and All About Life Rehab Center/Crossroads Care Center for taking such good care of their mom.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Uecker-Witt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved