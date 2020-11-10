Marion A. LaPine
Fond du Lac - Marion A. LaPine
Marion A. LaPine, 93, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at All About Life Rehab Center/Crossroads Care Center in Fond du Lac. She was born in Fond du Lac on March 6, 1927 to Frank and Martha (Leshok) Kosheroske. On August 27, 1949 Marion married Leonard LaPine in Fond du Lac. He preceded her in death on June 11, 1986.
Marion enjoyed traveling and dancing and she loved her cats. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Fond du Lac F.O.E. #270 and Catholic War Veterans of the U.S.A.
Survivors include two sons, David (Mary) LaPine and Jerry (MaryAnn) LaPine; three grandchildren, Amy (Matt) Strom, Charlie (Bailey) LaPine, and Tom (Mindy) LaPine; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five brothers and a sister.
Private family services will be held at Holy Family Church with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Heartland Hospice and All About Life Rehab Center/Crossroads Care Center for taking such good care of their mom.
