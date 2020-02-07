|
Marion A. Voss, age 77, of Mayville passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam surrounded by her loving family.
Marion was born the daughter of Harry and Agnes (Kranz) Teletzke on June 4, 1942 in Beaver Dam. She was a 1960 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Marion was united in marriage to Chester Voss on August 14, 1965 at St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Marion worked various jobs during her life which included Big A Auto Parts in Horicon and also at John Deere in Horicon but no job could come close to the one she enjoyed the most, helping take care of her grandchildren. In her spare time, Marion enjoyed crafts, sewing, quilting, and crocheting. She also loved taking care of her flowers, especially her hibiscus, and watching the birds. Alongside her husband Chester, Marion enjoyed traveling and was fortunate to visit 47 states as well as Canada. Snowmobiling was another passion Marion and Chester shared and was a past Sergeant at Arms with the Horicon Marsh Snowmobile Club. She was also an active member of the Mayville Senior Center.
Marion is survived by her husband- Chester of Mayville. Her children- Sandra Voss of Mayville, Marvin (Jessica Okon) Voss of Horicon, and Dawn (Lee) Bauer of Mayville. Her twin brother- Marvin (Diane) Teletzke of Beaver Dam. Her grandchildren- Jeffrey Hintz, Jr., Tommy Hintz, and Genesis Miller. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers William and Harley Teletzke, and a granddaughter Samantha Hintz.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the Cramer Cancer Foundation (https://cramercancerfoundation.org/) in loving memory of Marion.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020