Marion K. Bartelt, age 82, of Mayville passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at University Hospital in Madison. Marion was born in the Township of Jackson on May 25, 1936 to Norman and Alma (Rader) Oelhafen.
On July 19, 1958, she was united in marriage to James Bartelt at St. John's Lutheran Church in West Bend.
Marion was a graduate of West Bend High School in 1954 and from Dodge County Teacher's College and U.W. Oshkosh with a bachelor and master's degree in Education.
Besides being a mother of three children, she found time to teach in the Lomira School District for 21 years and was also a substitute teacher for 10 years.
Marion had an infectious personality that made people happy. She was fun to be around and always had a positive attitude. She was an avid reader and read at least 2 books a week. She loved spending time with family and playing sheepshead and loved doing things for family and other people. Marion was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate over the years. Together with her husband they bought and sold antiques in Princeton for 31 years. She will be remembered for her rice krispie bars and chocolate chip cookies that she always made and shared with family.
Marion was truly a top shelf wife and mother. She will be greatly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, siblings and all that knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years James, of Mayville, children Terri Zimmel of Brownsville, Bruce (Shelly) Bartelt of Madison, Doug (Jane) Bartelt of Fond du Lac. She is also survived by her grandchildren Tim Bartelt (special friend Lauren), April Bartelt (special friend Jay), Matt (Aly) Zimmel, Jordan (Emily) Zimmel, and great-grandchild Sophia Zimmel.
She is also survived by brothers and sisters, Jim (Marion) Oelhafen of Marshfield, Earl (Theresa) Oelhafen of Cedar Grove, Beverly (Joe) Hetzel of West Bend, Kathleen (George) Addie of Phoenix, AZ, Audrey (Al) Weiland of West Bend and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends..
She was preceded in death by her parents Norman and Alma Oelhafen, her sister Mildred and brother-in-law Jerome Vogt.
Funeral services for Marion will take place on Sunday, May 5 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville with the Rev. Sara Gillespie officiating. Visitation will take place on Sunday, May 5 from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville.
Her family extends a special thank you to Tug Hockers and the Mayville Rescue Team for their quick response and help in time of need and also special thanks to Joe and Lori Koeck for all their help.
Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Mayville.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family.
