Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
Waupun, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:30 PM
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
Waupun, WI
Waupun - Marion Holz, 99, of Waupun, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Waupun.

Marion was born November 5, 1919 in the town of Byron in Fond du Lac County, the daughter of William and Edith Collien Geisthardt. Marion was a graduate of Oakfield High School. On September 20, 1944 she married Arthur Holz Jr. The couple farmed in Oak Center until 1973. She was employed as a floor supervisor at Oakfield Canning Company for 29 years. Marion was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupun.

Marion is survived by three sons: Larry (Charmaine) Holz of Waupun, Lynn Holz of Waupun, and Gerald (Helen) Holz of Waupun; six grandchildren: Michael (Melissa) Holz, Daniel (Jennifer) Holz, Gregory Holz, Chad (Stacy) Holz, Colette (Eric) Feldman, and Kerri (Chris) Huebel; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Gerald (Alice) Geisthardt; sister-in-law, Beatrice Geisthardt; and brother-in-law, Richard Harris.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Holz Jr.; a grandson, Jay Holz; sisters: Ruth Day, Marjorie Marquart, Sylvia Ryan, Sara Hansen, and Ruby Harris; and brothers: Rolland, Elton, and Calvin Geisthardt.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupun with Rev. David Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at Avoca Cemetery in Oakfield. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice and Prairie Ridge for the care given to Marion.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 19, 2019
