Marion M. Mach
Fond du Lac - Marion M. Mach, 93, of Fond du Lac, died at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020.
She was born March 7th, 1927 at Brothertown, WI to Walter and Martha Rather Whitby.
Marion was a graduate of Fond du Lac Senior High School Class of 1944. Following graduation, she worked at Ray O Vac, Commerce Credit Bureau, and for Dr. William Wojta. In later years she was employed as receptionist for Dr. William Shaw.
On January 19th, 1955, she married Robert G. Mach in Kewaunee, WI. Bob and Marion were blessed with 59 years of marriage.
Marion was a charter member of Luther Memorial Church.
She was a long time member of the Fond du Lac County Historical Society and was a docent at Galloway House and Village. She enjoyed hosting tours of the house and grounds and also managed the village gift shop.
She especially enjoyed reading and quilting.
Marion loved her family dearly and found great joy in her three grandchildren .
She is survived by her son Bruce and daughter Nadine of Fond du Lac, WI , together with her grandchildren: Kristel M. (Ryan) Blackmore of Green Bay, WI, Jacob R. (Alyssa) Mach of Fond du Lac, and Alison L. Mach (Vincent Phan) of San Francisco, CA.
She is further survived by a sister-in law, Stella Whitby of Malone, WI; sister- in- law, Arlene (Joe) Kunesh of Tisch Mills, WI; together with many nieces and nephews.
Marion was preceded in death by her husband Bob, June 5th, 2014, her parents, an infant brother, sister Carol Koehler, and brothers Walter and Wilbur Whitby.
Further preceding was her sister-in-law, Ann Whitby, brothers-in-law, Edwin Koehler and Walter Mach.
Private family services were held on Friday, August 21st, 2020. Burial followed in Estabrooks Cemetery.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory served the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com
, 920-921-4420.