Marion R. Snyder
Fond du Lac - Marion R. Snyder, 89, of Fond du Lac, passed away surrounded by her daughters, on Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Francis Home.
She was born on October 9, 1929, in Lomira, WI, the daughter of Nels and Mae Esser Anderson. On April 15, 1950, she married Thomas W. Snyder, former Fond du Lac County Sherriff. He preceded her in death on April 5, 2002.
Marion was a member of Holy Family Parish. She worked as a waitress at Kinkers Korners for many years. She enjoyed playing bingo, watching the Packers and enjoyed spending time with her family and taking care of her grand dog Lacy.
She is survived by her daughters: Nancy (Bob) Kaminskas, of Rosendale, Patricia Stoffregan of Madison, Susan (Tim) Christensen of White Bluff, TN, and Jodie (John) Meyer Ford; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Thomas, her granddaughter Julie Balthazor, her son-in-law, Stephen Meyer, her brothers: Lloyd and Lester Anderson; her sisters: Rosella Hillebrand, Alice Hodoff, Lucille Newman, Elizabeth Krumbien, Dorothy Phillips and Doreen Werner; two sister-in-laws: Alice DeRusha and Helen Nesch.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church of Holy Family Parish, 200 South Peters Avenue, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. Entombment will take place at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Francis Home.
Special thanks to the staff of St. Francis Home and Agnesian Hospice for the care given to Marion and family.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 22, 2019