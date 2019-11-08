Services
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
St Francis Home Chapel
33 Everett Street
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie J. Keenan


1924 - 2019
Marjorie J. Keenan Obituary
Marjorie J. Keenan

Fond du Lac - Marjorie Jean Keenan passed away on November 3rd, 2019 at St. Francis Home. She was born on July 21, 1924 at St. Agnes Hospital to Frank and Rose McGray Keenan.

Marjorie was a lifelong educator. Her career began in a State-Graded school in Brandon, WI and included assignments in both the Catholic parochial schools as well as the public schools of Fond du Lac. In addition, she taught in the public schools of San Francisco, CA before concluding her teaching career as a professor in the Education and Studies Division at Marian College. In this capacity she was instrumental in preparing students to become preschool, elementary and secondary teachers. Ms. Keenan had also been a professional actress in both New York City and California.

She is survived by her brother, Thomas J. Keenan of Tallahassee, FL; nephew, Thomas J. Jr. (Shauna); nieces, Mary (Alfred) Nugent, Kathleen (Mitchell) Brooks, Sheila (Andrew) Rubin, Patricia (Daven) Charlton and Carol (Timothy) Perrier; many great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, David James.

Ms. Keenan considered herself truly blessed by her loving family as well as by her closest friends and extended family members who also enriched her life immeasurably.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, November 14th, 2019 in the St Francis Home Chapel, 33 Everett Street at 11:30 AM. Cremation has taken place.

Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
