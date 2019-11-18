|
|
Marjorie Mildred (Schloskey) Toetz
Phoenix, AZ - Marjorie Mildred (Schloskey) Toetz, 94, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on November 14, 2019. She was born on July 9, 1925 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to Peter and Anna Schloskey. Marjorie married Karl R. Toetz on October 16, 1943 in Fond du Lac.
Marjorie worked for many years as a seamstress and at A.C. Nielsen Co. in Fond du Lac. She retired in 1985 and moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1987.
Marjorie is survived by daughters Patricia (Dennis) Crooks and Karen Stanchfield of Phoenix, Arizona; Grandchildren Daniel Becker of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Karla (Robert) Mendoza of Rosamond, California, Kelly (Dennisha) Becker of Slinger, Wisconsin, Matthew (JeriLynne) Becker of Missouri Valley, Iowa and Paula (Barry) Messer of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, JoAnn Toetz of Wichita, Kansas, Ellen Pearsall of Manhattan, Kansas, Patrick(Andrea) Stanchfield of Phoenix and Paul (Vicky) Stanchfield of Glendale, Arizona and twenty great-grand children.
Marjorie will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Visitation for friends and family will take place at Phoenix Memorial Park from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on November 20, 2019. A prayer service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Burial will take place at a later time in Ledgeview Memorial Park in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin at a later date.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019