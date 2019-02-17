|
Marjorie P. Hefter
Fond du Lac - Marjorie P. Hefter, 94, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Hope. She was born in Fond du Lac on Thursday, May 1, 1924, a daughter of Frederick and Anna (Mangan) Schulze. On Saturday, February 15, 1947, Marjorie married Harold Hefter at St. Mary's Church in Fond du Lac. He preceded her in death on Thursday, November 10, 2005.
Survivors include four children, Michael Hefter, Linda Hefter, Barb (Ken) Fisher and John (Deborah) Hefter; twelve grandchildren, Jeff (Maggie), Becky, Michelle (Aaron Michels), Joe (Susie), Kellie, Ryan (Maggie), Matthew (Maggie), Alyssa, Nathan (Mindy), Eric, Ross (Alex) and Christopher (Rachel); and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a daughter-in-law, Patricia Hefter.
Cremation has taken place. A private family inurnment in Calvary Cemetery will occur at a later date.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 17, 2019