Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Hefter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie P. Hefter


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marjorie P. Hefter Obituary
Marjorie P. Hefter

Fond du Lac - Marjorie P. Hefter, 94, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Hope. She was born in Fond du Lac on Thursday, May 1, 1924, a daughter of Frederick and Anna (Mangan) Schulze. On Saturday, February 15, 1947, Marjorie married Harold Hefter at St. Mary's Church in Fond du Lac. He preceded her in death on Thursday, November 10, 2005.

Survivors include four children, Michael Hefter, Linda Hefter, Barb (Ken) Fisher and John (Deborah) Hefter; twelve grandchildren, Jeff (Maggie), Becky, Michelle (Aaron Michels), Joe (Susie), Kellie, Ryan (Maggie), Matthew (Maggie), Alyssa, Nathan (Mindy), Eric, Ross (Alex) and Christopher (Rachel); and fifteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a daughter-in-law, Patricia Hefter.

Cremation has taken place. A private family inurnment in Calvary Cemetery will occur at a later date.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now