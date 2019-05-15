Services
Mark J. Abler

of Jackson - Mark J. Abler, age 50, of Jackson, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 1, 1969, in Fond du Lac, to Paul & Mary Lou (Casper) Abler.

He graduated from New Holstein High School in 1987 and from Milwaukee School of Engineering in 1993.

Mark was a reliable, dedicated employee at Cramer Coil and Transformer in Saukville for 22 years as a Senior Design Engineer.

He enjoyed fishing, hiking, Fourth of July fire-works, and being creative. His greatest joy was spending time with family, especially his nieces. He was loving, caring, compassionate, had a gentle soul, and a wit and sense of humor that will always be remembered.

Mark is survived by his parents, Paul & Mary Lou Abler of Mt. Calvary; his sister, Michelle Abler of Manitowoc; his brother, Michael (Tracy) Abler of Fond du Lac, and nieces. He is further survived by aunts; uncles; cousins; other relatives; and friends.

Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents, Gilbert & Marie Casper and his paternal grandparents, Sylvin & Rose Abler.

A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Isidore Parish-Holy Cross Church, 308 S. County Road W, Mt. Calvary, WI 53057. Rev. Gary Wegner, OFM Cap will officiate. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation: Family and friends may call at the church in Mt. Calvary on Saturday morning, May 18th from 8:30 AM until 10:30 AM.

A memorial fund will be established in his name.

For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 15, 2019
