Fond du Lac - Mark Kevin Frankel, 71, of Fond du Lac passed away on the morning of November 25th, 2020. He was born September 5th, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois to Daniel and Mary Margaret (Munnelly) Frankel.
In 1972 Mark married Susan (Males) in Chicago, Illinois. Next month (12/30/20) would have been their 48th wedding anniversary. Over the year the couple welcomed three daughters into their home Mary Ellen, Becky, and Lisa. Mark set about teaching them a love of learning and sharing his passion for history. Mark will always be remembered as a selfless father who always supported and encouraged his children to pursue their goals.
After graduating from Forest View High School in 1968 he attended the prep school for the Naval academy for one year then decided to pursue his wrestling at Purdue University. Mark graduated from Purdue University in 1972 where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and earned a degree in industrial engineering. Mark finished his service in the Navy, then found a career as a manager in the transportation industry until he retired in 2016.
Mark loved wrestling then as an adult took on judo, where he dedicated 36 years to his passion, he was recently promoted to Rokudan (6th-degree black belt), a huge accomplishment.
Mark adored spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who loved their 'Jaja' with a passion. If he wasn't coaching Judo he could be found out golfing or practicing Tai Chi. He was also actively involved in the Holy Family Catholic Church regularly volunteering as a eucharist minister and usher.
Mark leaves behind his spouse, Susan Frankel; children Mary Ellen Frankel (Jim Reed), Becky (Tayler) Swenson, Lisa (Jason) Plonsky and five grandchildren, Eva, Scarlett, Hollis, Devin, and Brinley. He was preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Marge Frankel.
The family held a private visitation. A celebration of life will take place in the summer. Please look for more information to come. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mark's name to Wisconsin Judo, by emailing info@wisconsinjudo.org.
