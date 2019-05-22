Services
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest/Windsor Chapel - De Forest
6924 Lake Road
De Forest, WI 53532
608-846-4250
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RYAN FUNERAL HOME
6924 Lake Road
DeForest, WI
Rosary
Thursday, May 23, 2019
8:30 PM
RYAN FUNERAL HOME
6924 Lake Road
DeForest, WI
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH
623 Jefferson St.
DeForest, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH
623 Jefferson St.
DeForest, WI
Deforest - Mark M. Meixensperger of DeForest, WI passed away with his wife at his side May 18, 2019.

Born July 12, 1951 to Rose and Henry of Fond du Lac, WI, Mark was a vibrant and passionate pillar of service to his community throughout his life. He pursued this ambition- earning a Master's of Divinity from St. John's University, taking a vocation, and serving the Diocese of Madison for 17 years. The WI Air National Guard gained his services as Chaplain from which he retired having served 20 years and risen to Major. He left the clergy to start his own family; marrying Kathryn on August 13, 1994. He further pursued his passion by earning a Master's Degree from Edgewood College, and LMFT and CSW certifications then entering the social work field. He finished his career as the Director of the Dane County Family Court Services. In recent years, Mark took great joy supervising the weather, camping, visiting wineries & breweries, writing letters to local politicians, and connecting with generations-removed family in Europe. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, pragmatic opinions, and sharp wit, as well as his life-long service to family and community. He is survived by his wife Kathryn Cacic, daughter Rachael, son Robert (Kelsey) Cacic, granddaughter Amelia Cacic, cousin Jeff, several beloved siblings-in-law, many treasured nieces & nephews, and a multitude of farm animals.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest, with Fr. Vincent Brewer presiding. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at church. Additional Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest from 4:00-8:00 p.m., with a Rosary Service at 8:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to RISE Wisconsin, NAMI of Dane County, or the Care4U Clinic in Dalton, WI. To view and sign this guest book, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 22, 2019
