Mark P. Haak
Fond du Lac - Mark Paul Haak, 79, was born in Stillwater, MN, on July 17, 1941, to Margaret (Hudak) and Louis A. Haak. He died on July 25, 2020, along with his daughter Megan M. Haak and grandson Philip L. Gutter, in a tragic car accident in Togo, MN. Mark was a food processing engineer and designed spray dryers around the world. He lived in Fond du Lac, WI, with his wife of 50 years, Margaret. Mark had 6 children and 17 grandchildren. Surviving are: Mark (Heather) and Mark John, Grace, and Thomas of Phoenix, AZ; Joseph (Kristi) and Drew, Emma, and Leah of Theresa, WI; Catherine (Mohammed) Bey and Jakob, Quincy, Ella, and Ania of De Pere, WI; Megan's son Evan Gutter of Milwaukee, WI; Molly (Joel) Spaulding and Anastasia, Paisley, Porter, Scarlet, and Saige of Ripon, WI; and Abby Haak of Milwaukee, WI.
In addition, Mark is survived by his brothers David (Marilyn) Haak, Andrew (Carol) Haak, and Daniel Haak, his sister Mary (Paul) Rice and his sister-in-law Bette Jayne Haak, all of MN, and in-laws Ray F. (Virginia) Magnuson of WI, Gregory (Carol) Magnuson and Donna Magnuson of MN, and Elizabeth (John) Cronin of WA, as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, his parents-in-law Agnes (Meysembourg) and Ray Q. Magnuson, his brothers Louis and James Haak, his brothers-in-law Stephen, Jon, Paul, and Cristopher Magnuson, and sister-in-law Patricia Magnuson.
Mark loved God, he loved his family, and he loved people. If you ever met Mark, you will never forget his smile, his laughter, or his stories. He was truly one of a kind and will be sadly missed.
Private services are scheduled.
