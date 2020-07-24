1/1
Marlene Ann Wendt
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene Ann Wendt

Fond du Lac - Marlene Ann (Steffen) Wendt passed away on July 21, 2020, eleven days after her 63rd birthday, in Florida with family by her side. She had lived in Fond du Lac since her birth on July 10, 1957, and then retired to Palmetto, Florida in 2018, where she never had to deal with another Wisconsin winter.

Marlene is survived by her adorable dog Zoey; her father, Gerald Steffen; her daughter Heidi (Eric) Immel, grandson Easton Immel and Jason Carpenter Jr.; her son Toby Graves (Adriana Luna), grandson Colton Graves, and baby Graves who is due in November. All are from Fond du Lac. She is also survived by her brother, James Steffen Unferth (Mallard, IA), sister Candace Steffen Strayer (Dunkirk, MD), partner Roger Koehler (Palmetto, FL), and lots of cousins.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Michael Wendt; her mother "Toots" Steffen and her foster sister, Doreen O'Neill.

There was nothing Marlene loved more than spoiling her grandsons as much as she could. She also loved hanging out and relaxing at "the lake". Plus, she had great fun taking her 1959 Ford Ranchero to car shows, especially back in the day with her late husband. Her friends may also remember her early work having fun photographing weddings and high school seniors.

In lieu of flowers or gifts as a remembrance, please consider a donation to FrostysFosters.org of Fond du Lac. According to Marlene's wishes, the family will have a private service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved