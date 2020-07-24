Marlene Ann Wendt
Fond du Lac - Marlene Ann (Steffen) Wendt passed away on July 21, 2020, eleven days after her 63rd birthday, in Florida with family by her side. She had lived in Fond du Lac since her birth on July 10, 1957, and then retired to Palmetto, Florida in 2018, where she never had to deal with another Wisconsin winter.
Marlene is survived by her adorable dog Zoey; her father, Gerald Steffen; her daughter Heidi (Eric) Immel, grandson Easton Immel and Jason Carpenter Jr.; her son Toby Graves (Adriana Luna), grandson Colton Graves, and baby Graves who is due in November. All are from Fond du Lac. She is also survived by her brother, James Steffen Unferth (Mallard, IA), sister Candace Steffen Strayer (Dunkirk, MD), partner Roger Koehler (Palmetto, FL), and lots of cousins.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Michael Wendt; her mother "Toots" Steffen and her foster sister, Doreen O'Neill.
There was nothing Marlene loved more than spoiling her grandsons as much as she could. She also loved hanging out and relaxing at "the lake". Plus, she had great fun taking her 1959 Ford Ranchero to car shows, especially back in the day with her late husband. Her friends may also remember her early work having fun photographing weddings and high school seniors.
In lieu of flowers or gifts as a remembrance, please consider a donation to FrostysFosters.org
of Fond du Lac. According to Marlene's wishes, the family will have a private service.