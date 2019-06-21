Marlene D. Pucker



Eldorado - Marlene D. Pucker, 83, of Eldorado, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at her residence.



She was born on July 13, 1935, in the township of Lamartine, the daughter of Harold and Dorothy McNeil Morgan. She was a graduate of Brandon High School. On May 12, 1956, she married Orlin A. Pucker at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Rogersville. He preceded her in death on September 19, 2007.



Marlene was a lifetime member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church of Rogersville, and would often attend Bible Class. She was a member of E.L.C.W. Prior to her marriage, she was a secretary at Canvas Products. After marriage, she worked with her husband on the dairy farm. She later worked as a CNA at All About Life, and later volunteered at All About Life and Manor Care. Marlene loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking, doing word searches and loved nature.



She is survived by her sons: Danny (Cynthia) Pucker of Eldorado, Jeffrey (Joanne) Pucker of Fond du Lac and Kevin (Hayley) Pucker of North Fond du Lac; her grandchildren: Jason Pucker, Jenna (Thomas) Pucker Hintz, Kylie (Matthew) Serwe and Travis Pucker; four great-grandchildren: Sawyer, Davis, Ella and Emma; her sister-in-law, Verna Immel of Fond du Lac and several nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Orlin, her son, Dean on July 31, 1992. and a special aunt, Jeanie, several brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 10:00 - 12:00 p.m. at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church - Rogersville, N5680 Towne Road, Rosendale.



FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church - Rogersville, with Rev. Kimberly Stowell officiating. Burial will follow at Rosendale Cemetery.



Memorial in Marlene's name will be established at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420 Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary