Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Marlene F. West


1940 - 2020
Marlene F. West Obituary
Marlene F. West

Fond du Lac - Marlene "Marce" (Engen) West, 79, of Fond du Lac, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020 under the care of hospice and her son, Kyle.

She was born on October 24, 1940, the daughter of Clifford and Alice Engen.

Marce is survived by her son, Kyle (friend Kim) West of Greendale, one granddaughter, Kyla West, six siblings: Lona Kanitz of Markesan, Clarice Henrickson of Coral City, Andy (Sharon) Engen of Coral City, Carol (Jim) Mathia of West Bend, Wayne (Mary) Engen of Sarona and Shelia (Danny) Feltes of Whitehall; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ed, her brother Dennis, two brothers-in-law, Glenn Kanitz and John Henrickson, and two nephews: Brad Engen and Jan Kanitz.

Upon her request, there was no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place.

www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
