Marlene J. Kaschube
1935 - 2020
Marlene J. Kaschube

Fond du Lac - Marlene Jean Kaschube, 85, passed away on September 25th, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. She was born on August 31st, 1935 in Shiocton, WI to Marvin and Idella (Vanderhoof) Knoke.

Marlene graduated from Shiocton High School and the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh with an education degree. She spent her entire career teaching middle school students until her retirement in May 1990.

Marlene was passionate about teaching. She could remember many of her students' names far beyond the years she instructed them. She loved golfing, painting and gardening. Marlene also enjoyed sailing and boating.

Loved ones left behind to remember Marlene include her son, Kevin Kaschube, her friend, Tom Gregory, sister, Diane Masten, brother, Bob Knoke, sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Knoke, and nephews and nieces, especially Jill Rowland, who was like a daughter to her.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Don Knoke and Gilbert Knoke.

Visitation: Marlene's family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation to Zacherl Funeral Home on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM.

Service: A memorial service will follow visitation on Thursday at 3:00 PM.

Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
OCT
1
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
