Marlene J. Rodenkirch
Fond du Lac - Marlene J. Rodenkirch, 87, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, August 7, 2020 at Hospice Home of Hope. She was born January 23, 1933 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Charles and Florence Polzer Knoch. Marlene was a graduate of Fond du Lac High School. On July 4, 1953 she married Paul D. Rodenkirch at St. Mary's Catholic Church and he preceded her in death on April 11, 2008. Marlene was a member of Holy Family Catholic Community. She enjoyed the many tasks of maintaining a household; cooking, baking, sewing, and gardening were daily tasks that kept her busy creating a loving home. She also enjoyed traveling and bird watching.
She is survived by her five children, Michael (Angela) Rodenkirch of Hartford, Jane Rodenkirch of Fond du Lac, Gerard (Carrie) Rodenkirch of Mosinee, Clare Burris of Springfield, IL, Matthew (Frances) Rodenkirch of Fond du Lac; daughter in law of the heart, Cecilia Rodenkirch of Hartford; ten grandchildren, Rachel, Sara (Brandon), Kevin, Timothy, Rebecca, Benjamin, Corey, Erin, Derek, Becca; three great grandchildren, Brayden, Henry, and John; her dog, Maggie; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; in laws, Leo and Rose Rodenkirch; her husband, Paul; an infant brother; her dog Susie; and other relatives.
The visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 200 S. Peters Avenue, Fond du Lac. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery.
The family extends a special thank you to her neighbors, Lisa, Patrick, Connie, Mary, and Dave; the nurses and staff of St. Agnes Hospital 5 West, 5 South and ICU, especially Amanda for the painless IV's and Brandon who held her hand during a difficult night; and the entire staff of Hospice Home of Hope for their care and compassion and for making her last days very comfortable.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marlene's name are appreciated to Fond du Lac Humane Society or Agnesian Hospice.
