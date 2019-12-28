Services
Marlene M. Emery


1941 - 2019
Marlene M. Emery

Kennett - Marlene M. Emery, age 78, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born in Malone, WI on May 10, 1941 to the late Arno and Lillian (Lindner) Graf. She married Edward J. Emery on August 29, 1960. Marlene resided in Wisconsin most of her life and for the past year was living in Kennett, MO.

Marlene is survived by her one son; Edward A. (Jane) Emery, two daughters; Linda (Dennis) Killam and Dawn (Dave) Emery-Janzen, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, one brother; Veryl (Janet) Graf, one sister; Karen Graf-Walsdorf, two step-brothers,and two step-sisters.

Marlene is preceded in death by her husband; Edward J. Emery, her parents, and two brothers.

Per Marlene's wishes a private memorial service will be held.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with Faith Funeral Service of Manila, AR.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
