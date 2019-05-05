Marlene M. Perry



Fond du Lac - Marlene Mae Perry, 80, of Fond du Lac, passed away at Adelaide Place on May 3, 2019. She was born on August 22, 1938 in Lomira to the late Archie and Ida (Dins) Chapman. She was baptized on September 11, 1938 and was confirmed on May 18, 1952.



Marlene graduated from Goodrich High School.



Marlene married Alan E. Perry on April 19, 1958 at Faith Ev. Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac.



Marlene worked for Spector Freight in Fond du Lac, the Fond du Lac Reporter and she retired from United Service Appraisals. She volunteered her time preparing taxes.



Marlene was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Fond du Lac. She was a member of WINGS at St. Paul's and member of TOPS. She was an avid bowler and golfer; she bowled on many leagues and was a recipient of many awards in golfing and bowling. Marlene attended many Brewer games with her friends. Marlene loved to travel with Alan and their travel companion, Snowball. Marlene loved to camp in various State Parks prior to her getting ill.



Marlene is survived by one daughter Paula (David) Hass of Van Dyne, and a son David (Craig Salvas) Perry of Washington DC; two grandchildren, Ashley Hass and Joshua Hass of Van Dyne; one great grandson, Diego Verhage-Garcia; sisters, Janet (Eugene) Miller and Myrna (Eugene) Balson; sisters-in-law, Agnes Perry, Patricia Loecher and Elaine (Harvey) Daane; one brother-in-law, Gordon Perry; cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan in 2013; one daughter, Shirley in 2011; her parents and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.



Visitation: Family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, May 7 2019 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1010 Adams Ave. North Fond du Lac, from 10:00 AM to 12:45 PM.



Service: Funeral Services will be held at the church at 1:00 PM. Pastors Thomas Behnke and Michael Kampman will officiate. Entombment in Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.



Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, to Heartland Hospice or Adelaide Place, 478 W. Arndt Street, Fond du Lac.



The family extends their appreciation to the staff at Heartland Hospice and Adelaide Place. A special thanks to Pastor Behnke and Pastor Kampman for their continual spiritual care for Marlene.



Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary