Services
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 376-9600
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
Vigil
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
Vigil
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Church-North
1375 Covered Bridge Rd
Cedarburg, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
St. Francis Borgia Church-North
1375 Covered Bridge Rd
Cedarburg, WI
Marlene M. Sweet

Marlene M. Sweet

Cedarburg resident Marlene M. Sweet passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday February 12th, 2020 at the age of 79. Marlene Mary Andrew was born on October 23, 1940 in Brothertown, WI the daughter of Michael and Ethel (Nee Merten) Andrew. After graduating from Rosendale High School, she was united in marriage to Daryl D. Sweet on April 15th, 1961. She is survived by her loving family including her children Catherine (Ross) Sharkey of Germantown, Susan (Dale) Gorecki of Slinger, Ann Sweet of Hubertus, Michelle (Dale) Grandlic of Dallas, TX and Candace (Dr. Gregory) Blommel of West Bend; grandchildren Samuel (Samantha) Sharkey, Madeline (Daniel) Margulis, Steven (Emily) Gorecki, Ryan (Liz) Gorecki, Christopher (Danielle) Sweet, Daniel (Julie) Russ, Benjamin (Crissy) Grandlic, Logan Grandlic, Brent Kohls, Tyler (Erica) Kohls and Alex Kohls (Brandon Schermerhorn); 10 great-grandchildren; siblings David (Mary) Andrew of Fond du lac, John (Sandra) Andrew of Manitowac, Paul (Geraldine) Andrew of Eldorado, Carol (Donald) Huck of Eldorado, Mary (Gary) Dusso of Appleton and Peter (Annie) Andrew of Fond du lac, and brother-in-law Charles Sweet of Menomonee Falls. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM on Tuesday, February 18th at St. Francis Borgia Church-North, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd in Cedarburg. Visitation Monday, February 17th, from 4-7:00 PM at the EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME, 1167 WASHINGTON AVE IN CEDARBURG with a Prayer Vigil at 7:00 PM, and Tuesday at the Church from 10:00 AM until time of Mass. Interment at Our Risen Savior Cemetery in Eldorado. Memorials to the Jacob Andrew Foundation for Pediatric Cancer or the Hope Network for Single Mothers. Online condolences can be forwarded to the family at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
