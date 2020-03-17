|
Marlene M. Thompson
Fond du Lac - Marlene M (Klimke) Thompson, 88, of Fond du Lac, passed away March 16, 2020. She came into the world in Fond du Lac, WI, on April 17,1931, the daughter of William and Irene (Bierman) Klimke.
Marlene attended school in Rosendale and graduated from Rosendale Union Free High School in 1948. Shortly after graduating, Marlene went to work at Ripon Foods where she met her husband Eugene Thompson.
Eugene and Marlene were married October 29, 1948, at Peace Lutheran Church in Rosendale. They lived in Rosendale until 1988 where they raised their family of 4 sons.
Marlene went to work for the Berger Company and worked there for 54 years. In her free time she enjoyed cooking, doing cross stitch, watching the birds, especially cardinals, and enjoyed spending time with her family especially during the Christmas season.
Marlene is survived by 3 sons, Bryan (Rosemary Daniels), Mark (Sue) both of Ripon, and Robert (Vickie Lee) of Fond du Lac, grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren, step great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She is further survived by her 2 brothers, Don (Emma Jean) of Las Vegas, Nevada and Darrell (Carolyn) of Oregon, WI.
Marlene was proceeded in death by both her parents, her husband in 2002, her son Douglas in 2011, 3 brothers, and twin granddaughters (Debbie and Jennifer).
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice Hope Home for the wonderful care they provided Marlene. They truly are angels.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family. www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020