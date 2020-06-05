Marlene M. Thompson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene M. Thompson

Fond du Lac - Marlene M. Thompson, 88, of Fond du Lac, died March 16, 2020.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.

SERVICE Memorial services will take place at 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Rev. Charles Thompson officiation. Inurnment will follow in the Rosendale Cemetery.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved