Marlene M. Thompson
Fond du Lac - Marlene M. Thompson, 88, of Fond du Lac, died March 16, 2020.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
SERVICE Memorial services will take place at 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Rev. Charles Thompson officiation. Inurnment will follow in the Rosendale Cemetery.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Fond du Lac - Marlene M. Thompson, 88, of Fond du Lac, died March 16, 2020.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
SERVICE Memorial services will take place at 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Rev. Charles Thompson officiation. Inurnment will follow in the Rosendale Cemetery.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.