Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Alto Christian Reformed Church
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Alto Christian Reformed Church
Marlyn Respalje


1942 - 2019
Marlyn Respalje Obituary
Marlyn Respalje

Brandon - Marlyn Respalje, 77, of Brandon, passed away Monday, July 29, 2018 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with family by his side.

Marlyn was born April 17, 1942 in Brandon, the son of Wilbert and Sylvia Daane Respalje. Marlyn graduated from Brandon High School in 1960. On April 17, 1964 he married Joyce Ter Beest in Alto. The couple resided in Brandon all their married lives. Marlyn enjoyed many hobbies. He was a member of Alto Christian Reformed Church where he served as deacon. Marlyn worked in construction for 43 years and retired as a Superintendent.

Marlyn is survived by his wife, Joyce Respalje of Brandon; a son, Jeff (Deanna) Respalje of Waupun; two daughters: Jodie TenPass of Waupun and Jill Bendik of Deltona, FL; grandchildren: Justin & Grant TenPass, Lauren (Andrew) Eden, and Rylee and Deven Respalje; a brother, Maynard Respalje of Brandon; along with brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Merlin in infancy.

Services for Marlyn Respalje will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Alto Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Forsell Gappa officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Mound Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun and on Thursday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 30 to July 31, 2019
