Sister Martha Kretschmer, CSA



Fond du Lac - Sister Martha Kretschmer, CSA, formerly Sister Albert Marie, died peacefully on May 28, 2019, at St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac, WI.



Martha was born in New Munster, WI on October 22, 1930, to John Kretschmer and Louisa Epping Kretschmer. Her family included five boys and five girls.



Martha entered St. Agnes Convent in 1945 and graduated from St. Agnes High School in 1948. She made her first profession of vows in the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes on August 15, 1950, with the religious name Sister Albert Marie.



Sister Martha received a BS in Education from Marian College in Fond du Lac, WI, and an MA in Elementary Education and Administration from St. Louis University, St. Louis, MO. Sister Martha was a teacher for 37 years and a teacher-principal for 12 years during that time in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. She continued to serve as principal for 11 more years in Indiana and Pennsylvania. In 1994 Sister Martha received the Light of Learning Award as an outstanding teacher of the year in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indiana.



After completing her years in educational ministry, she worked for seven years at St. Bernard Parish, Madison, WI making pastoral visits to the elderly. In 2005 when she retired to Nazareth Court in Fond du Lac, she assisted as a seamstress in the sisters' sewing room.



Sister Martha was preceded in death by her parents John and Louisa Kretschmer; her brothers Joseph, Arthur, Father Albert, S.V.D, and Henry; her sisters Agnes Kerkman, Mary Richter and Rose Kretschmer.



Sister Martha is survived by her brother Edmund Kretschmer, her sister Armella Rossmiller, her nieces and nephews, and the Sisters of St. Agnes with whom she lived, prayed and ministered.



Visitation for Sister Martha Kretschmer will begin at 9:00 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Nazareth Court and Center, 375 Gillett Street, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. There will also be a prayer service at 11:00 a.m. on the same day.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in St. Francis Home Chapel, 33 Everett Street, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. The presider will be Father Ken Smits, Capuchin. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Springs Cemetery.



Memorials may be directed to the Sisters of St. Agnes Development Office, 320 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI 54937.



The Sisters of St. Agnes are grateful to the nurses and staff of Nazareth Court and Center/St. Francis Home and Hospice Hope for their care of Sister Martha in her last years.



Zacherl Funeral Home is serving the Sisters of the Congregation of St. Agnes.