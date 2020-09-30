1/1
Martin "Marty" Struharik Jr.
Ripon - Martin "Marty" Struharik Jr., age 89, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Whispering Pines in Ripon.

Marty was born June 13, 1931, in Ripon, WI, the son of Martin and Ann (Tomasovic) Struharik Sr. He served our country in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. Marty then went to work for Rueping Leather Company until 1985. He went on to work at Mercury Marine, U.S. Motors Corporation and retiring from Ripon Pickle Company in 1993. Marty was a member of the Ripon Eagles Club and the Ripon and Rosendale Pool League. He enjoyed hunting, auctions, gambling, welding and fixing small motors and arguing with friends about NASCAR.

Survivors include many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Ann Struharik and his four brothers, Rudolph, Paul, Milton and William.

Visitation for Marty will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 9 - 11:00 am at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.

Funeral Service for Marty will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11:00 am at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home in Ripon with Reverend Donald Deike officiating. Interment will follow at Rosendale Cemetery in the Village of Rosendale.

Friends of Marty would like to extend a thank you to Generations Hospice and Whispering Pines for the wonderful care they provided Marty.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
