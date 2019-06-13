|
|
Marvin A. Priest
Lomira - Marvin "Marv" A. Priest, 95, of Lomira died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Hope Health and Rehab Center in Lomira.
He was born on May 17, 1924 to the late Albert and Viola (nee Freitag) Priest in Lomira, WI. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church as well as a lifelong member. Marv graduated from Lomira High School in 1943. On December 11, 1948 he was united in marriage to Ardell Poch at St. Paul's Church in the Town of Forest. Together they raised their three daughters. He worked as a dairy farmer on the Frietag Homestead from before marriage until 1971. Marv then took over the American Family Insurance Agency in Lomira full time. He was a member of the Lomira School Board, Lomira Lions, and St. John's Church Council and School Board. He enjoyed golfing, polka dancing and driving his red convertible. Marv traveled the entire world, visiting six of the seven continents. At age 50 he received his pilot's license and flew small planes. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was blessed with twin grandchildren and four sets of twin great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Marv leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 70 years, Ardell Priest; three daughters, Kathy (Tom) O'Connor, Janet (Allan) Toellner, and Cheryl (Dean) Hartwig; eleven grandchildren, Dennis (Belinda) O'Connor, Debbie (Erin) Darvin, Dan (Rachel) O'Connor, Ami (Mike) DePew, Adam (Sarah) Toellner, Brent Toellner, Brad Toellner, Nick (Ashley) Hartwig, Holly Hartwig, Ben (Sarah) Hartwig, and Peter Hartwig; fifteen great grandchildren, Elizabeth, John, Sarah, Maura, and Maeve O'Connor, Claire, Hailey, Olivia, and Megan DePew, Hadley and Cade Toellner, Mason, Eliza, Quinten, and Izetta Hartwig; a sister-in-law, LaVerne Priest; two cousins, Doraine Priest and James (Jan) Priest; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Dolores (Herman) Moldenhauer; a brother, Merlin Priest; and a cousin, Robert Priest.
A funeral service in remembrance of Marv will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 550 Water St., Lomira.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorials in Marv's name to St. John's Lutheran Church is appreciated by the family.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hope Health and Rehab for all their help and care.
