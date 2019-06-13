Services
Kietzer-Miller Funeral Home - Lomira
350 Main Street
Lomira, WI 53048
920-269-4500
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church,
550 Water St.
Lomira, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church,
550 Water St.
Lomira, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Priest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin A. Priest


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marvin A. Priest Obituary
Marvin A. Priest

Lomira - Marvin "Marv" A. Priest, 95, of Lomira died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Hope Health and Rehab Center in Lomira.

He was born on May 17, 1924 to the late Albert and Viola (nee Freitag) Priest in Lomira, WI. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church as well as a lifelong member. Marv graduated from Lomira High School in 1943. On December 11, 1948 he was united in marriage to Ardell Poch at St. Paul's Church in the Town of Forest. Together they raised their three daughters. He worked as a dairy farmer on the Frietag Homestead from before marriage until 1971. Marv then took over the American Family Insurance Agency in Lomira full time. He was a member of the Lomira School Board, Lomira Lions, and St. John's Church Council and School Board. He enjoyed golfing, polka dancing and driving his red convertible. Marv traveled the entire world, visiting six of the seven continents. At age 50 he received his pilot's license and flew small planes. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was blessed with twin grandchildren and four sets of twin great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Those Marv leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 70 years, Ardell Priest; three daughters, Kathy (Tom) O'Connor, Janet (Allan) Toellner, and Cheryl (Dean) Hartwig; eleven grandchildren, Dennis (Belinda) O'Connor, Debbie (Erin) Darvin, Dan (Rachel) O'Connor, Ami (Mike) DePew, Adam (Sarah) Toellner, Brent Toellner, Brad Toellner, Nick (Ashley) Hartwig, Holly Hartwig, Ben (Sarah) Hartwig, and Peter Hartwig; fifteen great grandchildren, Elizabeth, John, Sarah, Maura, and Maeve O'Connor, Claire, Hailey, Olivia, and Megan DePew, Hadley and Cade Toellner, Mason, Eliza, Quinten, and Izetta Hartwig; a sister-in-law, LaVerne Priest; two cousins, Doraine Priest and James (Jan) Priest; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Dolores (Herman) Moldenhauer; a brother, Merlin Priest; and a cousin, Robert Priest.

A funeral service in remembrance of Marv will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 550 Water St., Lomira.

The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorials in Marv's name to St. John's Lutheran Church is appreciated by the family.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hope Health and Rehab for all their help and care.

The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Marv's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from June 13 to June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now