Marvin F. Diedrich



Fond du Lac - Marvin F. Diedrich, 87, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at his home.



He was born on August 8, 1931, in Manitowoc, WI, the son of Carl and Ella Kaufman Diedrich. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the 7505th United Stated Air Force. He was stationed in Burderop Park, England and worked in hospital administration. After his time in service, he moved to Oshkosh to attend college. While there he met Janice Curtis and they were united in marriage on October 9, 1958 at Christ Lutheran Church, Oshkosh. Marvin graduated with a Bachelor's degree from UW - Oshkosh with a Master's Degree in Social Work from U.W. Milwaukee and became a Social Services Director. After his retirement he worked as a greeter at Walmart and also worked at Hospice in Festus, MO.



Marvin was a member of Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church. He enjoyed spending his time reading, fishing and liked to visit with folks.



He is survived by his wife, Janice Curtis Diedrich, his children: Jeffrey (Carolyn) Diedrich, Timothy Diedrich and Wendy Glass; his grandchildren: Meggie Waterman, Amanda Diedrich and Halie Glass; a step grandson, Terry Glass Jr., great grandchildren: Vera, Ophelia, Gladys Waterman and Lyra Diedrich.



He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Robert Diedrich.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church, 20 Wisconsin American Drive, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Immaneul-Trinity Lutheran Church, with Rev. Tom Meyer officiating. Cremation has taken place.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420 Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary