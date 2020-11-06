Marvin G. Lindsley
Fond du Lac - On November 4, 2020, the world lost a wonderful, kind, and good-hearted person. Marvin G. Lindsley, 85, of Fond du Lac, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at St Agnes Hospital, of complications from the Coronavirus.
He was born October 25, 1935 in Fond du Lac, the son of Earl Lindsley and Leona Eldridge Lindsley. Marvin graduated from Goodrich High School and attended college at the University of Wisconsin Madison before starting his 30+ years at A.C. Nielsen Company. On September 17, 1960 he married the love of his life, Judith A. Treleven, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. He enjoyed gardening, square dancing, softball, bowling, golfing, annual trips to northern Wisconsin with his family, and of course Packer games on Sunday afternoons. He was also a member of the Eagles Club. Marvin retired as Business Manager from A.C. Nielsen Company in 1993 and developed some new retirement hobbies: traveling with Judy, including taking trips to Florida and Las Vegas, visiting casinos, and watching World War II movies and Westerns (while "resting his eyes"!) . He was affectionately known to his family & friends as "Marvelous Marvin." He had a wonderful sense of humor, was very easy-going, and loved to have fun, no matter where he was. Even though he was the most honest and trustworthy man you would ever meet, one of his favorite games to play with the relatives was "Liar's Dice". And boy was he good at it! Even in his later years, Marvin was always a good neighbor and would clear the snow from the sidewalks of those living around him and share with them the fruits of his prized vegetable garden.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; a son, Rick Lindsley of Aloha, OR; a daughter, Debbie (Darrell) Baier of Fond du Lac; and three grandchildren, Matt Baier, Alexandria Lindsley, and Amber Lindsley. He is also survived by brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Judy Treleven, of Racine, WI; and sister-in-law, Pat Schroeder, of Fond du Lac.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at St. Agnes Hospital and also to Hospice, who helped make Marvin's final days easier.
Marvin and his family want to keep everyone safe and healthy so due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
