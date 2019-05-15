Services
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
271 Fourth Street Way
Fond du Lac, WI
Memorial Mass
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
271 Fourth Street Way
Fond du Lac, WI
Fond du Lac - Mary Agnes Foster, 94, of Fond du Lac, was called home on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Mary was born on October 3, 1924, to the parents of Paul and Margaret (Pickart) Meixensperger in Fond du Lac. She attended St. Mary's Elementary School and then Fond du Lac High School. She graduated from Fond du Lac Vocational and Adult School for Practical Nurses on January 14, 1966.

On December 1, 1945, she married the love of her life, Howard Thomas Foster in Fond du Lac at St. Mary's Catholic Church. They had one child, Lawrence Howard Foster Sr. on November 7, 1952.

Mary was a passionate and talented artist and heavily involved with the Fond du Lac and Wisconsin Artist Association, serving as President for many years. She received many awards throughout her life for her beautiful work with oil paintings, watercolor and photography.

She became the first certified female Navy ARC Welder of Fond du Lac during WWII. She became a certified LPN and enjoyed working at St. Agnes Hospital. She enjoyed being involved with the Fond du Lac Women's Auxiliary Aerie 270 of the Fraternal Order of the Eagle's Club where she served as President.

She was a member of Holy Family Parish, enjoyed traveling the world, camping, hunting, playing bingo, knitting, reading and spending time with her family and cats, Missy and Casey.

Mary is survived by her son, Lawrence Foster, Sr.; her grandchildren, Lawrence (Donna) Foster, David (Becca) Foster, Erik (Alicia) Foster and Jennifer (James) Cousineau; and her great-grandchildren, Grey, Eva, Cora, Kaylynn, Lilly, Levi and Vera.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, her parents, Paul and Margaret Meixensperger and her siblings, Harry (Rose), Christine (George), Alphonse (Sis), Paul Claude (Babe), Margaret (Robert), Norbert (Mary) and Karl.

VISITATION: Mary's family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:45 AM.

SERVICE: A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at Holy Family Catholic Church following visitation at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in St. Charles Cemetery.

Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 15, 2019
