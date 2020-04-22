|
Mary A. Hanley
Thorp - MARY A. HANLEY, age 97, of Thorp, WI, passed into eternal life on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be held at 11am on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Fond du Lac, WI, with Rev. Ryan Pruess officiating.
Mary Agnes Snider was born on March 29, 1923 in Fond du Lac, WI, the daughter of Frederick W. and Josephine M. (Stratz) Snider. She was raised and received her education at Fond du Lac County schools, graduating from Fond du Lac High School in 1941. Mary then followed her dear Aunt Gen into the teaching profession. She attended Oshkosh State Teachers College, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. From 1954 to 1955, Mary taught for the U.S. Army's occupied forces in Dachau, Germany. During that time, she traveled extensively throughout Europe and the British Isles. She taught school for 41 years in Fond du Lac, Fox Lake, Beaver Dam, Green Bay and Thorp Public Schools. Mary was proud to have three nieces who followed in her footsteps and also became school teachers. She was united in marriage to Floyd R. Hanley on June 28, 1958 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Woodhull, WI.
She loved to read, but by far, poetry was her favorite pastime. Mary owned many poetry books, with Longfellow being her favorite poet among the "Old Poets." William Wordsworth's "Daffodils" and Langston Hughes' "The Merry-go-Round", were enjoyed often. Mary was also an avid reader of Dickens' "Tale of Two Cities", which was an all-time favorite. In later years, she enjoyed John Grisham's books. Mary also enjoyed writing poetry. When inspired, she wrote poetry where her nieces and nephews were the subject of her musings.
Mary and Floyd spent many summers at their cottage in Chetek, entertaining family and friends who would come to visit and enjoy days of boating, fishing and laughter.
She was a member of St. Bernard-St. Hedwig's Catholic Church and its PCCW, a member of the Wisconsin Retired Educators' Association, and TOPS.
Mary is survived by her husband, Floyd, of Thorp; one sister: Margaret M. Shafer of Fond du Lac, WI; one brother: Paul (Janet) Snider of Eldorado, WI; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers: John Snider, Wilson (Dolly) Snider, and David (Dorothy) Snider; one sister: Joan (Francis) Simon; and brother-in-law: Sidney Shafer.
