Mary A. Padrutt
Fond du Lac - Mary A. Padrutt, 84, of Fond du Lac, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Adelaide Place. She was born February 10, 1935 in Elgin, IL the daughter of Arthur and Eleanor Touchett. On September 14, 1968 she married Phillip Padrutt at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Madison. Mary was a member of Holy Family Church of Fond du lac. She enjoyed playing bingo, attending daily mass, being a grandmother to three granddaughters and being a caregiver to her husband.
She is survived by two daughters, Tina (Jesse) Myers of Fond du Lac and Tricia (Michael) Wood of Fond du Lac; three granddaughters, Cassandra, Macy, and Natalie; a sister, Patricia Buehrlen of Madison; and a brother-in-law, Lyle Padrutt of Madison. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers, Art, Jerry, and David Touchette.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Avenue. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 10:30 AM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Private entombment will take place on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019