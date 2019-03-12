Mary Alexia (Schneider) Petrie



St. Cloud - Mary Alexia (Schneider) Petrie, age 75, of rural St. Cloud "St. Joe", passed away with her loving husband, sons, daughters-in-law, and sisters at her side on Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Home in Sheboygan Falls where she was admitted earlier that day. Mary had been fighting bladder cancer since early 2018.



She was born August 13, 1943, in Johnsburg to the late Gregor & Elfrieda (Nett) Schneider. Mary attended St. Peter's Catholic Grade School in St. Peter and St. Mary's Springs High School in Fond du Lac.



Mary met her husband, Ron Petrie, at a ballgame in St. Cloud; the two of them were married on August 5, 1961, at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Kiel.



In addition to raising four tremendous sons, Darrell, Bob, Gary, & Tom; Mary had worked at several jobs. In 1987, she went to work at Tecumseh Engine Products in New Holstein where she remained until retiring in 2002.



Mary enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren & great-grandchildren; especially when she could attend their baseball games. She spent many evenings sitting in her screen house watching the deer in their fields and in their yard. A bus trip to the Island Casino, was also a favorite past time Mary enjoyed.



She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ron; her sons, Darrell (Julie) Petrie, Bob Petrie, and Tom (Traci) Petrie all of Mount Calvary; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Petrie-Reed and her husband, Jared Reed; her grandchildren, Kimberlee Petrie Volm and her husband, Matt, Lucas Petrie (special friend, Brooke), Brett Petrie (special friend, Shelley), Brandon (Aretta)Petrie, Alex Petrie, Kaylie Petrie, Hunter Petrie, and Tyler Petrie; her great-grandchildren, Emerson Petrie Volm, Oliver Petrie Volm, Logan Petrie, Tyler Petrie, and Brooklyn Petrie; her sisters, Catherine Schrage, Ellie Thuermer, Theresa (Jerry) Penkwitz, and Linda (Rich) Greenwood; her aunts, Anna Marie Schneider and Rosie Schneider; her brother-in-law, Marvin (Donna) Korb. She is further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many friends.



Preceding her in death were her parents, Gregor & Elfrieda Schneider; her son, Gary who passed away in 2008; her father-in-law & mother-in-law, Alex & Regina Petrie; her brother, Clem (JoAnne) Schneider; her brothers-in-law, Don Schrage and Dick Thuermer; her sisters-in-law, Marlene (Howard) Sippel and Geraldine Korb; and a nephew, Rick Schneider.



Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Sippel Funeral Home, 1311 Thorp Street, St. Cloud, WI 53079.



Visitation: Family and friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday, March 16th from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM.



Mary's family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and staff at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac and U-W Health University Hospital in Madison for the wonderful care given to her for 84 days over the past year and compassion shown to her family.



For additional details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary