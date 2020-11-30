Mary Alice Jazdzewski
Oshkosh - Mary Alice Jazdzewski, 78, of Oshkosh, passed into eternal life on November 29, 2020. Mary was born at home in Mt. Calvary on March 28, 1942 to Erhard and Lucille Wagner.
After her freshman year at St. Mary's Springs, she entered the Convent of the Sisters of St. Francis. She attended Alverno College and earned her bachelor's degree becoming a primary teacher and went on to earn a master's degree in religious education. Mary later became a barber/cosmetologist instructor teaching at Moraine Park Technical College for 25 years retiring in 2004.
Mary married Edward Jazdzewski on June 23, 1979 at Holy Cross Church in Mt. Calvary, becoming a mother and grandmother. Mary and Edward were married for 37 years until Edward passed away on June 16, 2016. They enjoyed spending winters in Ruskin, FL from November until April for fifteen years. She loved to do quilting, basket weaving, gardening, reading and a variety of crafts.
She is survived by two step-daughters, Marlene (David) Gerner and Barbara (Mark) Strobel; and one step-son, Larry (Deborah) Anderson; 10 grandchildren, Mike (Mimi), Tim (Jamie), Kelley (Cory), Brett (Carrie), Mark (Shanna), Mandy (Doug), Molly (Lloyd), Scott (Bobbi), Bo (Lyndsey) and Blair; 16 great grandchildren; one brother, Jerome Wagner; nephew, Jeff (Erica) Wagner; furry companions, Katie and Mitzy; other relatives and friends.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Edward; her parents; infant brother, David; brother, Charles (Barbara) Wagner; her sister, Patricia Wargula; all her aunts and uncles and two step-grandchildren, Adam and Kim.
During the current pandemic, private family services will be held. Cremation has taken place. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thank you to the staff and nurses at Agnesian Home Hospice for their care and compassion given to Mary and especially to her granddaughter, Kelley and niece, Erica for their devoted love and care shown to Mary and to the family. Your love will not go unnoticed. Thank you. Mary will always be in our hearts.
