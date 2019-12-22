|
Mary Ann Braatz
Eden - Our hearts are saddened with of the loss of our Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma Mary Ann Braatz. She was welcomed into Heaven to be with Leroy, the love of her life and granddaughter Chasity on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Harbor Haven in Fond du Lac. Mary Ann was born on April 14, 1928, the daughter of Frank H. and Agnes Ayers Walsh.
She graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1946. Mary Ann married Leroy Braatz on January 4, 1951; he preceded her in death on December 20, 1979.
Mary Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother; there was nothing she enjoyed more than spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her journals, quick wit, and amazing smile.
Survivors include her children Bonnie (Bill) Schill, Bill Braatz, Ray (Debbie) Braatz, Rick (Marcy) Braatz, Peggy (Dwain) Knuth, Mike (Denise) Braatz, Kelly (Jack) Hurst, Lisa (Paul) Mand and Henry Braatz, grandchildren Becky (Ken) Nimmer, Ben (Jen) Schill and Beth (Jim) Borgen, Leroy (Michelle) Braatz and Jessie Braatz and their mother Alice, Charlene Braatz, Rick (Kristen) Braatz and Jason (Sarah) Braatz, Bob (Kevin) Knuth and Jeff (Roxanne) Knuth, John (Anna) Sowin, Billy (Moriah) Hurst and Bethany (Bobby) Fischer, Sierra Mand and Hayden Mand, Kurt, Kyle, and Kathy and their mother Missy. great grandchildren Parker, Anna and Cooper Nimmer, Max and Macy Schill, Stella, Sydney and Oliver Borgen, Lucas, Maria, Louie and Loren Braatz, Felicity, Crosby and Leo Braatz, Megan Knuth, Mason, Eviana, and Emmett Braatz, Isaiah, Elijah, Talyn, and Jurnee Sowin, Carter and Beckham Hurst and Hayden Bain, Olivia Fischer, and Aiden Mand and Jaxin, sisters Joan Feucht, Pat Hundertmark and Sister Patrice Walsh, sisters-in-law Dorothy Randall, Yvonne Walsh and Mary Laufer, Goddaughters Sheila Zook and Betty Atchison, many other relatives and friends.
Along with her husband Leroy, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, grandchild Chasity Braatz, brother Richard Walsh, brothers-in-law Mike Feucht, Ken Hundertmark, Gene Randall, Dale Kussow, Orlon Braatz, Layton Braatz and Harold Braatz and sisters-in-law Eleanor Braatz, Shirley Braatz and Betty Kussow.
After caring for her husband for 6 years, Mary Ann attended Moraine Park Technical College and received her CNA Certification and was employed at the Fond du Lac County Mental Health Center; previously she was employed at Regalware and West Bend Company Campbellsport School District, and Home Care. She was proud to give each of her children a patchwork quilt that she sewed with the help of her goddaughter Sheila. Mary Ann enjoyed Traveling and some of her travels included Boston, Northern Wisconsin, Canada, Hawaii, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, New England, Missouri and many group tours.
She was a member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church and the Lomira American Legion Auxiliary Unit 047. Mary Ann was a past member of Lomira Tops, serving as Secretary for many years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, December 26th at 12:00 PM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St. Campbellsport. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Eden.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 26th from 9:00 AM until time of Mass at St. Matthew Church.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019