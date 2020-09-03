1/1
Mary Ann Lichtensteiger
1934 - 2020
Mary Ann Lichtensteiger

Fond du Lac - Mary Ann A. Lichtensteiger, 85, formerly of Campbellsport passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. She was born in St. Kilian on December 12, 1934, the daughter of Kilian and Mary (nee German) Ruplinger. On October 2, 1954, Mary Ann married Donald Lichtensteiger at St. Kilian Catholic Church in St. Kilian. She worked at Gilbert Shoe Company for 20-years, Reliable Knitting for 20 years and St. Joseph Convent for a short time before retiring. Mary Ann was a member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church and the Christian Women. She enjoyed playing sheepshead, golfing and going to the casino.

Survivors include her husband Don, sons Steve (Janet), Dennis (Barb) and Chuck (Rhonda), grandchildren Jodi ((Seamus) Garvey, Cheri (Kevin) McCourt, Traci Lichtensteiger, Stacey (Dan) Hall, Joshua (Eileen) Lichtensteiger, Kristi (partner Raven) Weis, Mike (fiancé Kali) Lichtensteiger, Allie Jo (Mike) Hauptli, Drew (Amanda) Lichtensteiger, Ashley (Josh) Blatz and Tom (Amber) Lichtensteiger, 28 great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Audrey Ruplinger and Amatta Keller, brother-in-law Don Kuehl, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, son Thomas, siblings Ralph (Florence) Ruplinger, Leander Ruplinger, John (Edna) Ruplinger, Cordell (Arnold) Amerling, Viola (Wilmer) Kudek, Bernice ( Frank) Fleischman, Helen (Jerry) Zittler and Madeline (Leo) Zehren, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Ed and June Lichtensteiger, Shirley Kuehl and Ray Keller

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Monday, September 7th at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 406 E Main Street Campbellsport, WI. 53010. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will follow in St. Matthews Cemetery. Be mindful that masks are required and please observe social distancing.

The family extends a special thank you to doctors, nurse and staff of Agnesian Healthcare.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Fond du Lac Humane Society.

Twohig Funeral Home, Campbellsport, is serving the family with online condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com.




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Matthew's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Twohig Funeral Home - Campbellsport
109 West Main Street
Campbellsport, WI 53010
(920) 533-4422
