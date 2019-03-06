Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lueck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Lueck


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ann Lueck Obituary
Mary Ann Lueck

Fond du Lac - Mary Ann Lueck, age 71, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home. She was born on May 27, 1947, in Fond du Lac. She was a graduate of Rosendale High School. On September 26, 1970, she married Norbert L. Lueck. He preceded her in death on December 3, 1998. She worked for Bestt Roller. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and Wisconsin Badgers fan and also enjoyed watching WWE. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include two children, Jim (special friend Amy Lusk) Lueck of Fond du Lac, Darla (Mike) O'Malley of Fond du Lac; grandchildren, Carissa Soter, Taylor Westphal, Madison Mudrak, Hunter Lueck; step-children, Peggy Lueck, Mark Lueck, Jeff Lueck, Carolyn Lueck; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two sisters.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A memorial service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 1:00 PM. Cremation has taken place. Interment will take place in spring at Ledgeview Memorial Park.

Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now