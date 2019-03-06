Mary Ann Lueck



Fond du Lac - Mary Ann Lueck, age 71, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home. She was born on May 27, 1947, in Fond du Lac. She was a graduate of Rosendale High School. On September 26, 1970, she married Norbert L. Lueck. He preceded her in death on December 3, 1998. She worked for Bestt Roller. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and Wisconsin Badgers fan and also enjoyed watching WWE. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.



Survivors include two children, Jim (special friend Amy Lusk) Lueck of Fond du Lac, Darla (Mike) O'Malley of Fond du Lac; grandchildren, Carissa Soter, Taylor Westphal, Madison Mudrak, Hunter Lueck; step-children, Peggy Lueck, Mark Lueck, Jeff Lueck, Carolyn Lueck; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two sisters.



Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A memorial service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 1:00 PM. Cremation has taken place. Interment will take place in spring at Ledgeview Memorial Park.



Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 6, 2019