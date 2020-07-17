1/1
Mary Ann Michler
1932 - 2020
Mary Ann Michler

Green Bay - Mary Ann (Tabbert) Michler, 88, died peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born February 21, 1932, at Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh, WI, to the late Arthur and "Honey" Leone Tabbert. She had many fond memories growing up on a rural farm with her two sisters, Karen, and Judy. She graduated from Winnebago Lutheran Academy in Fond du Lac, WI, and later from UW Oshkosh with a teaching degree. Mary Ann taught for a few years and started in a one room schoolhouse. On October 10, 1953, she married Donald Michler who preceded her in death in 1999.

Mary Ann was very fond of her entrepreneurial adventures from managing a root beer stand to the opening of her gift shop, Cedar Hollow Log Cabin Crafts. She appeared on two local TV shows featuring her gift shop. Mary Ann also appeared in the Wisconsin Woman's magazine in November 1987 also featuring Oprah Winfrey. Mary Ann said, "This will be the closest I'll get to Oprah." She enjoyed reading, watercolor painting, making dolls, and painting ceramics.

Mary Ann will be sadly missed by her two children, Cindy (Ken) Bodart and Don Michler; grandchildren, Carissa (Scott) Grasse, Brooke (Nick Furno) Bodart, Aaron (Kate) Bodart, and Lindsay Michler; great-grandson, Ian Bodart; two sisters, Karen Morgan and Judy Kurth and one brother-in-law, Paul Michler. Mary Ann is further survived by many other family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Peter Morgan, Dr. John Kurth, Richard (Bernice) Michler and sister-in-law, Virginia Michler.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Aaron Schultz officiating. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.

The family extends their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Compassus Hospice for their care and to Pastors Aaron Schultz and Steven Sauer for their prayers and visits.




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 17 to Jul. 21, 2020.
