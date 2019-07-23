Mary Ann Schultz



Fond du Lac - Mary Ann Katherine Schultz, age 94, died peacefully at her Fond du Lac home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born on November 19, 1924 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to Silas Leonard and Olga E. Parr (nee Jensen). During high school, Mary Ann was on the debate team and worked on the school newspaper. She graduated from high school in 1942 and then attended Oshkosh Business College. After a short employment at Oshkosh Paper, she was hired by the Oshkosh Northwestern newspaper as a young writer/editor. Her primary responsibility was servicemen's news. After WWII, in June 1946, she married U.S. Coast Guard veteran Roland W. Schultz, who was from the Eldorado/Rosendale area. They were both young people in Oshkosh area Lutheran churches, and they corresponded during the war. They settled in Fond du Lac after their wedding. After their three sons were in school, Mary Ann returned to the newspaper editing field. She joined the staff of the Fond du Lac Reporter in the early 60s and worked there for about a dozen years. For a period of time, she was president of the Wisconsin Presswomen's Association. After that, she did freelance writing and held administrative positions with the Wisconsin education agency C.E.S.A. 13 and also ADVOCAP. Later she was an apartment leasing agent for Securities Management, Inc. In earlier years, she and the family were members of the First United Presbyterian Church of Fond du Lac. She led a number of church women's groups in those years. Later, she and Roland became members of Southshore Evangelical Free Church. She especially enjoyed camping and traveling with the family. She and Roland were married just short of 68 years. Mary Ann truly loved her family and will be missed by all.



Mary Ann is survived by three sons, Steven Schultz of Fond du Lac, John (Kimberley) Schultz of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and Thomas Schultz of Kansas City, Missouri. Surviving grandchildren are Jason Disbrow of Madison, Katy Taylor (husband Josh and their children Wyatt, Matthew, and Laura), Richard Schultz, Victoria Schultz (and her child Christian), and Penny Schultz, all of the Elizabethtown, KY, area. She is also survived by Roland's sister-in-law, Mary Schultz, of Fond du Lac, and nephews and nieces.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland on May 13, 2014, her parents, her half-brother, Frank Parr and his wife Idena, and her daughter-in-law Erlinda Schultz.



Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave, Fond du Lac, WI. 54935 with Pastor Timothy Bachleitner officiating. Entombment will follow at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, July 26 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and also on Saturday, July 27 from 9:30 am until 10:30 am



Memorials are appreciated.



Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 23 to July 25, 2019