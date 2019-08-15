|
Mary Ann (Guelig) Tonn
formerly of St. Cloud and St. Peter - Mary Ann (Guelig) Tonn, age 87, formerly of St. Cloud & St. Peter, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Pine Haven Christian Home in Sheboygan Falls.
She was born August 15, 1931, in Mount Calvary to the late John & Eleanor (Steffen) Guelig. Mary Ann attended St. Joseph Catholic Grade School in St. Joe and New Holstein High School.
On September 6, 1952, she married Floyd G. Tonn at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joe. Her husband preceded her in death on August 26, 1993.
Mary Ann was employed at the Villa Loretto in Mt. Calvary until her retirement.
She was a member of St. Isidore Parish-Holy Cross Church.
Mary Ann is survived by her five children, William and his special friend, JoAnn, of Gilman, WI, Joseph (Victoria) Tonn of Eden, Deborah (Timothy) Holden of Green Bay, John (Della) Tonn of Tampa, FL, and Zina (Matthew) Marty of Plymouth; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her brother, James Guelig of El Reno, OK; her sister, Elaine (Leo) Anhalt of Kiel; and her sister-in-law, Mary Scannell of Fond du Lac. She is further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends, especially her very close friend, Julie Kaiser.
Preceding her in death were her parents, John & Eleanor Guelig; her husband, Floyd G. Tonn; her brother, Edward Guelig; and her sister-in-law, Arlene Guelig.
A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at St. Isidore Parish-St. Joseph Church in St. Joe (W620 County Road G, St. Cloud, WI 53079). Rev. Gary Wegner, OFM Cap will officiate. Mary Ann will be laid to rest with her husband at the Shrine of Rest Chapel Mausoleum at Ledgeview Memorial Park Cemetery in Fond du Lac.
Visitation: Friends and family may visit with Mary Ann's family at the Sippel Funeral Home, 1311 Thorp Street, St. Cloud, WI on Monday, August 19th from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and again at the funeral home Tuesday morning, August 20th from 9:00 AM until 10:15 AM when brief rites will be held.
A prayer service will be held at the funeral home Monday evening at 8:00 PM.
Mary Ann's family would like to extend their sincere heart-felt appreciation to the staff at Pine Haven Christian Home and the caregivers with Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion given to Mary Ann.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019