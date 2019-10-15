|
Mary Ann VerHage
Waupun - Mary Ann VerHage was born into eternal life on October 14, 2019. She passed away at Meriter Hospital peacefully from her earthly world into the Glory of Heaven.
Mary was born July 10, 1932 in Orange City, IA, the daughter of Angeline and John DeBlauw. In 1951 she came to Wisconsin after completing school at Northwestern Junior College. Her studies led her to become a teacher. She taught at Waupun Christian School and Fox Lake rural school. She has warm memories of her students and enjoyed the interactions that occurred in her adult years. On July 26, 1953 she married Donald VerHage. They always expressed gratitude for their "golden years" on Connors Lake in the Flambeau River State Forest. They generously included the family circle in those memories which their family cherishes. Mary was a charter member of Bethel CRC of Waupun and a current member of Faith Community Church in Beaver Dam. Throughout her life Mary enjoyed singing in church choirs. She recalled those hymns in later years and could often recite them. Mary leaves many rich legacies. She was an artistic person and created paintings and quilts. She was very gifted with interior design. Her children and grandchildren have ownership of those gifts of quilts and paintings that will be lifetime treasures. Her creative world also cherished the beauty of God's creation. She passed down that love to her children.
Mary is survived by her husband, Donald VerHage of Beaver Dam; four children: Daniel (Cathy) of Pacifica, CA, Elizabeth (Brian) Zastrow of Watertown, Mark (Joanne) of Beaver Dam, and John (Keri) of Randolph; 12 grandchildren: Erin (Aaron) Chase, Kelly VerHage, Justin (Emily) Zastrow, Megan (Joshua) Seeger, Allison (Aaron) Hoppe, Kathleen (Matthew) Schilter, Zachary (Gabrielle) Zastrow, Marcus, Madeline, and MacKenzie VerHage, and Margaret and John VerHage; 14 great-grandchildren; and nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters: Trudy (Henry) Muyskens, Elinor (Tom) Noteboom, Betty Boss, Audrey (Case) VanZanten, and Laura Vermeer; and a brother, John DeBlauw Jr. (Helen Kranak).
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Joel Miller, Tina Bahr, and the staff at Christian Home and Rehabilitation facility and the Homestead in Waupun.
At Mary's request there will be a private service at Faith Community Church in Beaver Dam.
Memorials can be directed to Bethany Christian Services.
